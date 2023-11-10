Himamaylan has new SP Secretary

A newly-minted law graduate has been appointed Secretary to the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Himamaylan.

Julie Anne Antolo, 26, took her oath of office Wednesday, November 8, as SP Secretary in ceremonies held at the Session Hall of Himamaylan City.

Vice Mayor Justin Silos Gatuslao administered the oath and her appointment was unanimously accepted by the SP Members through a resolution of support.

Antolo holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Negros Occidental-Recoletos in Bacolod City and completed a double degree in Political Science and Psychology at the University of the Philippines-Visayas in Miag-ao, Iloilo.

She had previously served as Executive Assistant to the Vice Mayor since 2020. (PR)