Himamaylan hosts USAID Leadership Cascade

Himamaylan City is one of the 11 cities in the Philippines that will pioneer the USAID Leadership Cascade, a leadership immersion and training program designed to support civil society organizations in capacity development.

Launched on Monday, July 22, 2023, a total of 34 CSO leaders and local government officers are set to undergo a series of training and activities including a week-long seminar-workshop along with an immersive experience in the participants’ respective localities.

“In Himamaylan City, we have seen firsthand the positive impact that comes from engaging with CSOs,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson who was among the LGU chiefs invited to deliver an inspirational message at the launch at Pamantasan ng Lungson ng Pasig.

Tongson added that the contributions of CSO partners enriched the governance processes of the south Negros city and brought him and the city officers closer to Himamaylanons.

Representing Himamaylan in the program will be Alex Agenga of the Tara Agrarian Reform Cooperative, Jomar Bayog of the Southern Negros Agrarian Reform Cooperative, and CSO Desk Officer Esther Marie Tongson.

They accompanied Mayor Tongson during the launch on Monday. One of the visions of USAID Leadership Cascade is to create a facility akin to a CSO Academy that could serve as a city’s capacity development arm for civil society organizations.

“It represents a future where our CSOs are not only participants but leaders in governance, equipped to mobilize citizen groups and improve local service delivery,” Tongson said.

Ultimately, the pioneer batch of Leadership Cascade will come up with their CSO capacity development plans which will be fine-tuned and implemented in their LGUs.

“This journey requires perseverance, collaboration, and a shared vision,” said the city mayor, “Together, we can create a more inclusive and participatory governance system that truly reflects the aspirations of our people.” Tongson also thanked the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Cities for Enhanced Governance and Engagement (CHANGE) project led by Chief of Party Sergio Andal Jr. “Initiatives like the Leadership Cascade help us build on this success, strengthening the very foundations of our democratic institutions,” he said.