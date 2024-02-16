Himamaylan proposes socialized housing collaboration with NHMFC

Himamaylan City Mayor Raymund Tongson met with National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation (NHMFC) president Renato Tobias to explore collaboration opportunities between the local government unit and the financing agency on its Himamaylan Socialized Housing Project recently.

Both discussed the potential partnership to finance the construction of 500 duplex-type housing units located at Brgy. 3-Poblacion.

The said socialized housing project aims to cater to government employees.

On Feb. 8, Himamaylan City officials and representatives of NHMFC conducted a site inspection of the ongoing construction of the socialized housing project.

Tongson said he is looking forward to a positive development on the proposal of Himamaylan LGU.

“This collaboration will definitely help pay back our untiring government employees for ensuring that we deliver quality service to Himamaylanons,” Tongson said.

Meanwhile, Tongson also visited the site of the MRTahanan at Gawad Kalinga, Brgy. 3-Poblacion, Feb. 15.

This project is under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. in partnership with the Department of Human Settlement and Urban Development led by Housing Secretary Jose Acuzar.

Worth an estimated P4 billion, the MRTahanan project is expected to house 3,000 Himamaylanon families.

DSHUD Sec. Acuzar and Tongson signed the Memorandum of Understanding last October 18, 2023.(PR)