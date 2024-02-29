Himamaylan ramps up measures vs effects of dry spell

The city government of Himamaylan is ramping up its measures to address the effects of the dry spell.

Himamaylan is currently processing financial assistance from the city government’s standby El Niño fund and the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to aid the 75 affected farmer families from eight barangays.

In the latest report by the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, the city has logged a total of P2,414,586 losses to 104.95 hectares of partially damaged crops.

Meanwhile, the city has currently identified a total of 8,507 families, or 30,825 Himamaylanons, whose water supply in artisan wells is affected by the drought.

The local government is conducting joint monitoring by the CDRRMO and City Agriculture Office to constantly update its working data.

In response, the Office of the City Mayor initiated the MRTubig Express, which delivered clean and drinking water to affected households.

“The city government is identifying possible water resources and coming up with projects to provide aid to Himamaylanons,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson.

Tongson recently led the ocular visits to barangays Cabadiangan, Carabalan, Mahalang, and To-oy to check on the arising needs of the community and come up with solutions on February 20.

Tongson has also turned over spools of heavy-duty water hoses to Brgy. San Antonio to aid in the water distribution to a cluster of houses in the barangay.

“We are linking with the provincial government and partner agencies for a coordinated response to those affected by the dry spell,” added Tongson. (PR)