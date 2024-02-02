Himamaylan to hire 650 youth in temporary employment program

A total of 652 youth and student beneficiaries recently underwent orientation for the Youth Employment & Student Support (YESS) Program of the City Government of Himamaylan, January 27.

The YESS Program provides temporary employment to Himamaylan youth yearly. The program also serves as additional assistance to families in need.

The program also provides financial assistance to students who need support in their academic requirements and daily expenses.

“YESS Program is more than just a temporary employment, it is a promise to make a positive impact on the lives of our Himamaylanon youth,” said Mayor Raymund Tongson whose office spearheads the program.

Tongson said the YESS Program is also an opportunity for the youth beneficiaries to gain professional training and work experience.

“This opportunity can definitely be added as professional work experience. We hope that this program will give them the edge when applying for work in the future,” the city mayor said.

Aside from this youth employment program, the Office of the City Mayor currently supports a total of 3,003 students under the city’s academic scholarship initiative.

“The city government is currently preparing more programs for the youth in under my office in collaboration with the Sangguniang Kabataan and the Department of Education - Schools Division of Himamaylan City,” said Tongson.

The city mayor added that he is looking forward for more youth to avail of various programs geared towards their development in the fields of education, culture, arts, sports, and more. (PR)