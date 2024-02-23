Himamaylan to pioneer e-Gov system rollout in NegOcc

The Himamaylan City will again pioneer an innovation in Negros Occidental as the local government unit is poised to digitalize all government processes and transactions.

Mayor Raymund Tongson recently led the LGU in the consultative meeting on the e-Government Project in Himamaylan with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the government agency that implements digitization programs throughout the country.

Tongson met with DICT VI Regional Director Ralph Joseph Moncatar and Engr. Mary Jane Agonace to discuss how to take advantage of technology in improving the processes of LGU.

“With digitization, we are sure that Himamaylanons will find government transactions faster and easier,” Tongson said.

Joining the meeting are heads of offices in the LGU and local station chiefs of national government agencies.

The DICT announced in December 2022 the e-Gov system, which includes the e-Gov Super App, a platform aimed to ensure the digitalization of government systems in the Philippines, including LGUs.

According to DICT, with the system, the local governments will actually save a lot of money and boost income generation.

The mayor also believes that with efficient and innovative use of technology, the level of service to Himamaylan will be further elevated.

DICT and the Himamaylan City government is also collaborating on an information and communication technologies (ICT) training for locals in March.

The city government will announce the final details on the training in a few weeks.*