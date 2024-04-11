Himamaylan to use P23-M in savings to aid drought-stricken farmers

The Himamaylan City government will utilize its P23 million savings from last year to help the drought-stricken farmers in the city, Mayor Raymund Tongson said Wednesday, April 10.

Tongson said the amount comes from the city's calamity fund from 2023.

They will be used to put up infrastructure projects and extend livelihood projects to the affected farmers, he said.

Tongson also said the city government will also give food packs.

The mayor said the city will buy a water filtration truck like the vehicle they rented from the provincial government.

A total of 12 barangays in Himamaylan City are currently experiencing a water shortage.

The barangays that are experiencing water shortage are Nabali-an, Mambagaton, Su-ay, Malang, To-oy, San Antonio, Buenavista, Cabanbanan, Libacao, Cabadiangan, and Carabalan, he added.

Farmers in Brgys. 3 and 4 are hardest hit by the drought.*