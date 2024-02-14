Himamaylan village fire victims receive cash aid, relief goods

Six families whose houses were razed in a recent fire at Brgy. San Antonio Himamaylan City each immediately received relief goods and P10,000 cash assistance.

In a swift response to the fire incident last February 1, aid was mobilized by Mayor Raymund Tongson through the executive assistants in his office together with staff from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and the City Socia Welfare and Development.

“We personally delivered aid to the affected families, including the P10,000 cash assistance for each household that we immediately dispensed to help them get back on their feet,” Mayor Tongson said.

According to the Bureau of Fire - Himamaylan City, the blaze started at around 12:20 p.m., and was swiftly put out by 1:30 p.m.

The city mayor also expressed his relief that all lives were spared during the fire. However, the incident incurred at total of P181,500 of damages from the leveled six residential buildings.

“The Office of the City Mayor and CSWDO will continue to extend assistance and psychosocial support to our affected fellow Himamaylanons,” Tongson said. (PR)