Himamaylan VM says power summit ‘timely’

Himamaylan City Vice Mayor Justin Gatuslao said that the power summit that was initiated by the Negros Occidental provincial government is timely.

"The initiative is timely and reflects the growing consensus that Negrense leaders and stakeholders have to view complex challenges like power in a holistic way," he said.

Gatuslao attended the Provincial Stakeholders' Consultative Power Summit at Santuario de La Salle in Bacolod City on Friday.

The vice mayor lauded the provincial government and private sector partners in organizing the power summit.

"The task is daunting but it can - and should - be done," Gatuslao said.

He added that local legislators in Negros Occidental have a lot of work to do to strengthen and leverage our province as a leader in renewable energy.

Gatuslao said in 2019 he authored the Renewable Energy Adoption Program (REAP) or City Ordinance No. 19- 007.

City Ordinance No. 19- 007 enjoins all city government facilities to "use energy saving technology equipment and devices in their operations."

"This is an indication of the local government units commitment to renewable and cost-efficient power utilization," he pointed out.

Gatuslao said the ordinance "paves the way for general RE adoption by ensuring the LGU commits to its principles and leads by example."

"In this space, the LGU can be a prime mover and its support is critical in ensuring sustainability," he added.*