Himaya 2024 Agri Fair: Himamaylan searches for top #PrideProducts

Mayor Raymund Tongson challenged local producers from its 19 barangays to come up with a market-ready products that Himamaylan can be renowned for.

“We are looking for this top #PrideProducts that will best represent Himamaylan City,” said Tongson adding that these products have to be “rooted on Himamaylan’s local culture, industries, and creativity.”

Himamaylan offers a bounty of fresh produce and locally made products said Tongson. However, the local government is on the look out for the the best products and services that will help boost the tourism and industries in the city.

The city mayor assured the local producers that the LGU will support the development of local products and ensure that they are world-class and market-ready.

Agri trade fair

On Monday, local products and produce took center stage at the week-long Himaya Festival Agri Trade Fair at Crossing Diot, Brgy. 1.

The trade fair features fresh agricultural produce such as vegetable, fruits, mussels, oysters, fish, among others. Locally made products such as dried and and bottled fish, chips, vinegar, handicrafts, and potted plants are also on on display and for sale.

“I am very grateful to you, our farmers, fishers, and indigenous people, because of your contribution to the development of the City of Himamaylan,” Tongson thanked the participants in his message during the opening ceremony.

The city mayor added that he is proud and thankful for the efforts of local producers in supplying food for the city despite the effects of the dry spell.

“The high quality products our local producers have put out for the trade fair are definitely ready for our festival guests to enjoy and bring home,” Tongson said.

Flora Panaligan Planog, a member of the Sawangan Daku Farmers Association (SADAFA), has a lot to thank for because of the annual agri trade fair.

“The yearly activities at the agri trade fair updates our farming knowledge. Activities such as the farmers forum and seminars teach us new farming techniques to increase our yield during harvest season,” Planog said.

Prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony, the City Agriculture Office organized the cultural and cooking contests which entertained those who came to the trade fair.

Tongson, 5th District Rep. Dino Yulo along with city and barangay officials tried the dishes prepared by the 28 cooking contestants. The winners of the contests will be announced during the culmination of the trade fare on April 6.

Himaya Awards

On Sunday, the LGU recognized outstanding Himamaylanons during the Himaya Awards at the city hall.

The city honored 47 special awardees, top 5 real property tax payers, top 5 corporate tax payers, 4 licensure exams topnotchers, and 3 national champions from various athletic and dance sports meets.

The top real property tax payers are Jovelyn Navarro Blancaflor, Ogassir Corporationtan, Ignacio Locsin, Ocean Feedmill Corporation, And Alberto Tan of M/T Jui Ling Wei.

The honored top corporate taxpayers are San Miguel Brewery, Inc., Ogassir Corporation, Mercury Drug Corporation, Philippine Seven Eleven, Inc., and Bricolage Philippines Inc.

Dance sports gold medalists Kerth Santi Salazar and Elizabeth Atilano, and athletics gold medalist Kate Brito were also honored during the Himaya Awards.

Topnotchers of the 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers were also recognized--University of St. La Salle alumnae Keanna Marie Bartolome (Top 4) and Venus Nicole Jucal, (Top 9); and Shiela Marie Delgado, (Top 7), Jeriel Grace Mabulay (Top 9) of West Visayas State University-Himamaylan Campus. (PR)