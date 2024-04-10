Himaya Festival hails street, arena dance champ

Brgy. Cabanbanan bagged the championship and P100,000 in the Himaya Festival Street and Arena Dance Competition at the Himamaylan National High School Grandstand in Himamaylan City, April 7.

The winning barangay also won P20,000 for the the Most Supportive Group and Best Production Design. Brgy. Cabanbanan bested other 16 barangays in the festival dance competition.

Brgy. Nabalian took the 1st runner-up and P50,000; Mambagaton was hailed 2nd runner-up and P30,000; To-oy as 3rd runner up and P20,000.

Brgy. Nabalian secured an additional prize of P35,000 for clinching three special awards, including top honors for Best Choreography, Best Street Dance, and Best in Costume.

Brgy. Aguisan was recognized for having the Best Concept, earning them a cash prize of P10,000.

Expressing gratitude, City Mayor Raymund Tongson extended his thanks to the 17 participating barangays in the festival dance competition, expressing anticipation for an even grander festival next year.

Among the other competing barangays were San Antonio, Buenavista, Carabalan, Poblacion-II, Sara-et, Su-ay, Talaban, Caradio-an, Poblacion-III, Poblacion-IV, Cabadiangan, and Poblacion-I.