Himaya Queen 2024: The crown helped me find my purpose

Himamaylan City's Himaya queen 2024 Marian Villador emerged victorious during the pageant night held recently in the said city.

The event was among the highlights of the 23rd Charter Anniversary of Himamaylan City.

Her success in the beauty pageant was a result of her perseverance amidst personal and financial challenges.

Marian shared that winning the crown was not only for herself but for her barangay as well, as she represented their unity and true love for their city.

She added that being crowned as the Himaya Queen was an opportunity for her to improve her morals and find her purpose in life, which could have a compound impact on her community.

Aside from the Himaya Queen, the other winners of the pageant were Cheska Edyl Gayoma (1st Runner-up), Jorelyn Cabatac (2nd Runner-Up), Hannah Joy Mission (3rd Runner-Up), and Sophia Kaye Zaragosa (4th Runner-Up). The event was part of the 23rd Charter anniversary celebration of Himamaylan with the theme "Smile Land sa Himamaylan, the Land of Gratitude."

Mayor Raymund Tongson congratulated all the winners and participants of the pageant. He expressed his hope that the advocacies taken up by the candidates would inspire Himamaylanons to live a better life.

He also expressed his happiness that the celebration was a success and that the people were happy.

The Himaya Festival, which was attended by Senator Lito Lapid, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, 5th District Congressman Dino Yulo, and many others, was further highlighted by the performance of the popular band Parokya ni Edgar in an event dubbed as "Rakrakan sa Maylan."

The concert was jam-packed with many Himamaylanons enjoying the show.

Overall, the event was an excellent celebration of the Himamaylan community's spirit and gratitude.*