Hinigaran top drug personality arrested

A top drug suspect in Hinigaran, Negros Occidental, was arrested in a drug bust operation conducted by personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Western Visayas at Barangay Gargato on Wednesday, May 8.

Police identified the suspect as Alias Turing, 33, a resident of the said town.

PDEA records showed the suspect was arrested after he sold a sachet of suspected shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from Turing's possession several sachets of suspected shabu weighing 15 grams with an estimated market value of P102,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and a pouch.

The drug enforcement officer said the suspect was using several aliases.

The suspect, who is detained at the custodial facility of the Hinigaran Municipal Police Station, is ranked number 2 on the town’s drug watchlist.*