Hinlo expects VP Duterte to join PDP

Atty. Jayvee Hinlo, Deputy Secretary General for Visayas (DSGV) of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino said they expect Vice President Sara Duterte to join the political party of his father former President Rodrigo Duterte soon.

This after Duterte resigned as Secretary of the Department of Education and Vice Chair of NTF-ELCAC.

Hinlo said PDP is open to the Vice President who runs under UniTeam in the 2022 elections as a running mate of President Ferdinand " Bongbong" Marcos, Jr.

Meanwhile, Hinlo said the PDP has not received any resignation letter or manifesto from the local members of the Party.

He said that top officials of PDP were here in Bacolod City last week and confirmed to him that a resignation letter had been received by the party.

Hinlo also said that until this time, former Victorias City Mayor Francis Frederick Palanca has not yet accepted the party's invitation to be their candidate for governor in the coming 2025 elections.

He also said that in Bacolod City, the party may support bets among those who will run in the coming elections.

Hinlo also confirmed that former Hinobaan Mayor Ernesto Alquiza Estrao took his Oath of Office as Auditor of PDP Negros Occidental before former Victorias Mayor & PDP Negros Occidental Vice President Frederick Frederick "Wantan" Palanca with himself acting as witness.

Estra has already confirmed that he will be running for congressman in the sixth district in the 2025 elections against incumbent Congresswoman Mercedes Alvarez. (TDE)