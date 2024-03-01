Hinugyaw Inn expected to generate P5M for Hinigaran

The newly opened Hinugyaw Inn is expected to generate about P5 million additional income to the Municipality of Hinigaran.

The 24-room three-story Hinugyaw Inn in the Municipality of Hinigaran is fully managed by the Local Government of Hinigaran. It’s an elevator-equipped building with function rooms and a convenience store on the ground floor.

Town officials see the new establishment as a new way to seen to boost the town’s economy and tourism, and increase its LGU-generated income.

Mayor Jose Nadine Arceo said, during the opening on March 1, that the inn will provide economic growth, employment, and elevate the tourism promotion of the town.

Negros Occidental Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson joined the town officials in the official opening of the Hinugyaw Inn.

Lacson said that the inauguration and blessing of Hinugyaw Inn represents a significant step forward in the collective aspiration for the advancement and progress of Hinigaran.

“As governor, I earnestly hope that Hinugyaw Inn will be an exemplar of our famed Negrense hospitality and grace, not just to tourists and guests, but to the locals as well,” said Lacson.

The building of the Hinugyaw Inn was funded by the Hinigaran LGU with a counterpart from the Provincial Government of Negros Occ.

The three-storey Hinugyaw Inn is eyed become the town’s go-to accommodation for its major festivities such as the Hinugyaw Festival celebrated every April 30th.

According to Provincial Tourism Officer Cheryl Decena, Hinigaran was visited by over 150,000 day tourists last 2023, while there are over 18,000 tourists who stayed overnight.*