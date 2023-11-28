Bacolod

Hog raisers get aid from Bago LGU

BAGO CIO PHOTO

Some 438 hog raisers in Bago City received P2,244,000 in financial assistance from the city government in a distribution rites held at the Marhil Covered Court in Barangay Poblacion on Thursday, November 23.

The financial aid covers hog cholera-affected raisers from Barangays Ma-ao, Busay, Lag-asan, Napoles, Sagasa, Dulao, Taloc, Sampinit, Abuanan, Poblacion, Mailum, Tabunan, Calumangan and Atipuluan.

Present were Councilors Ma. Josefa Matti, Jake Patrick Torres, Victor Michael Javellana, Carlos Mondia, Ma. Femmy Alvarez-Martir and Joseph Colmenares, along with City Veterinarian Martin Samuel Manuel Torres. (PR)

