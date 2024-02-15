Hog raisers get P1.3-M cash aid

A total of P1.3 million financial assistance as distributed to hog raisers of the Municipalities of San Enrique, Valladolid, and Hinigaran, February 13, who are recipients of the Provincial Government’s Assistance Program for Affected Hog Raisers by Transboundary Diseases.

The beneficiaries reported swine mortalities that affected their livelihood and were validated by the Animal Biosecurity Incident Management Census Team in coordination with the concerned Provincial Veterinary Office – District Field Unit Office.

Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson led the distribution of cash aid. Mayors Jilson Tubillara of San Enrique, Jose Nadie Arceo of Hinigaran, and Enrique Miravalles of Valladolid thanked the governor for the assistance extended to the hog raisers of their respective LGUs.

Present at the activity were Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Placeda Lemana, and Provincial Chiqui Gonzales, who facilitated the activity. (PR)