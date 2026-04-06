Holy Week in Negros Island generally peaceful

THE observance of the Holy Week in Negros Island was generally peaceful as there were no major incidents reported, the police said on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the PRO-NIR reported a generally peaceful and orderly observance of Holy Week from March 29 to April 5, 2026, following the successful implementation of its comprehensive security deployment across the region.

With the deployment of over 1,000 police personnel, she said PRO-NIR ensured heightened public safety and preserved the solemnity of this significant religious period.

She added that during the monitoring period, a total of 36 incidents were recorded regionwide, the majority of which were non-index and manageable in nature.

Malong noted that all incidents were promptly addressed through swift police response and effective coordination, preventing escalation and maintaining peace and order.

Malong said personnel from Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo), Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office (Norppo), Siquijor Police Provincial Office (SPPO), and Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) were strategically deployed in churches, pilgrimage sites, major highways, transport terminals, commercial establishments, as well as beach areas, resorts, and other tourist destinations to ensure strong police visibility and effective crowd and traffic management in all areas region-wide.

She said close coordination with local government units and partner agencies further contributed to the smooth and orderly conduct of both religious and recreational activities, adding that assistance desks and police help stations were likewise established to provide immediate support to the public.

Overall, PRO-NIR considered the Holy Week security operations a success, underscoring a generally peaceful observance across the region, made possible through proactive policing, strategic deployment, and the cooperation of the public in maintaining peace and order. (MAP)