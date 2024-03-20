Homicide raps filed against ex-inmate

A former inmate was charged for homicide before the City Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday, March 19, for the killing of his uncle at Crossing Carmen, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on March 18.

Captain Portia Nillosan, commander of Police Station 5, said they charged Jano Cahina, 35, a resident of Barangay Granada, after he killed his 72-year-old uncle, Rafael Cahina, a resident of the said village.

Rafael’s 45-year-old son, Noel, was also injured.

Nillosan said Jano, a former inmate for the crime of frustrated homicide, told his uncle not to leave his carabao in the area he was guarding but the victim allegedly uttered him some bad words.

She said Jano, who served as caretaker of an Airsoft range, took a homemade shotgun and killed his uncle.

She added that Rafael succumbed to the gunshot wound on the left side of his body while Noel, who was standing near the area, was also hit by stray bullet on his right arm.

Nillosan said that Jano was arrested in a follow-up operation in Crossing Carmen while the homemade shotgun was recovered in the area on Tuesday.*