Homicide raps filed vs suspect in stabbing his 4 neighbors

Multiple homicide and frustrated homicide complaints were filed by Police Station 8 before the City Prosecutor Office on Friday, November 22, against a construction worker who stabbed to death his two neighbors and two others were injured, at Purok Florence Ville, Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City on Wednesday, November 20.

Police Captain Greeky Cayao, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday that Marcelo Rojo, 67, was charged with multiple homicide and frustrated homicide for the killing of Richard Orita, 49, and Rolando Pigollo, legal age.

Also injured were Richelle Orita, 29, and his brother Richie Orita, 27, all residents of the said village.

Cayao said Rojo is also confined in a hospital after he was mauled by the victims. He's still under observation and police officers were assigned in the area.

Investigation showed that the victims were having a drinking session at about 10:20 p.m. when Rojo shouted at them to turn down their karaoke sound.

Cayao said the victims went to the house of Rojo, a construction worker, and mauled him, adding that Rojo managed to take his bolo and attacked the victims.

Richard sustained two stab wounds on his chest, his children Richelle and Richie also sustained stab wounds on the abdomen and leg, while their relative Pigallo sustained a stab wound on his abdomen. They were brought to a hospital, but Richard and Pigallo did not survive.

Rojo was arrested in a follow-up operation at Barangay Pahanocoy, at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday. /MAP