Honda Cars donates car parts to CHMSU College of Industrial Tech

Honda Cars Negros Occidental recently donated new car parts valued at more than half a million pesos to the College of Industrial Techonology of Carlos Hilado Memorial State University.

The turnover and signing of the Deed of Donation last January 9 showcased Honda's commitment to supporting the local community and fostering collaboration between the automotive industry and educational institutions such as CHMSU which offers a degree in automotive technology under the College of Industrial Technology located at the university’s main campus in Talisay City.

The donation was turned over to CHMSU by Honda Cars Operations Manager Rachelle Villarosa and Branch Finance Officer for Negros Occ. Merlinda Suede, with May Anne Montano, General Manager of Ayala Foundation, Inc.

The Deed of Donation is a testament to Honda Cars Negros Occ.’s commitment to enhancing the educational experience of the Filipino youth.

Present during the turn-over ceremony were the Assistant Vice President for Academic Affairs Ophelia Duayan, Director for Internationalization and External Relations Rhoderick Samonte, Dean of College of Industrial Technology Engr. Russel Dela Torre, CIT OJT Coordinator Joshua Lopez, along with CIT faculty and students majoring in automotive technology. (PR)