‘Hope Heals’ Council of Presidents holds mental health forum

The Council of Presidents leading Rotary Clubs under Zones 5, 6, and 7 of the Rotary International District 3850 held a Hope Heals forum that strikes on mental health issues at the Social Hall of the Provincial Capitol building on February 17.

Mental health is one of the flagship programs of Governor Maria Ester Espina following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health of individuals.

The Council of Presidents led by the Rotary Club of Bacolod Central Patrick Mabag and Vice President Dario Recuelo of the Rotary Club of Bacolod - South and all the club Presidents under the three zones and with the support of the three Assistant Governors Ma. Priscilla De Luzuriaga-Hilado, AG Carla N. Cañet, and AG Tom Solano, this 5-in-1 event was made possible.

The resource speakers include Psychiatrist Dr. Mae Linda Ruiz De Luzuriaga who spoke about “How Rotarians are Healing Enablers by Creating Hope for the World”; Rev. Fr. Rayman Asoy with the topic "Laughter is the Best Medicine," and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Chairperson for Rotary Year 2023-2024 Rotary Club of Iloilo South Past President Evaris Jaena and District Secretary Juan "Ja" Villaluz spoke about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

Governor Espina said Mental Health is much talked about today, thanks to all of you. In Kalibo, a lot of young Rotaractors and Interactors joined the SadSad for mental health because early last year, they lost one of their interactors to it."

In Misamis Occidental, more than 300 students attended their forum and you could hear a pin drop as high school students listened intently to the speakers talking about mental health.

It turned out, that they probably needed to understand and have closure as to why, just a couple of weeks before that forum, a student jumped to his death in their school.

"The conversation I had with the head of the Zamboanga provincial hospital who happens to be a Rotarian told me that from January to October 2023, they've had over 100 cases of suicide, many of them young, unemployed men," she shared.

"Your activity is just a start of creating awareness for this issue which some fear can become the next pandemic, especially in societies like ours that frown on men who show their emotion and the stigma attached to asking for help. And so, on behalf of the district and of RL President Gordon Mclnally who holds this issue close to his heart, my congratulations and thanks," she said.*