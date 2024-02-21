House approves NEPC franchise on final reading

The House of Representatives has approved on the third and final reading the franchise of Negros Electric and Power Corp. (NEPC).

House Bill No. 9805, an act granting NEPC a franchise to establish, operate, and maintain for commercial purposes and in the public interest, a distribution system for the conveyance of electric power to the end-users in the cities of Bacolod, Bago, Talisay, Silay, and municipalities of Murcia and Don Salvador Benedicto and ensuring continuous and uninterrupted supply of electricity in the franchise area.

During the votation, 225 members of the House of Representatives voted in the affirmative, nine in the negative and one abstention.

With the congressional approval, NEPC will await for the Senate's nod until it becomes a law.

The franchise approval came after the majority of the member-consumers of Central Negros Electric Cooperative approved the joint venture agreement between NEPC and Ceneco.*