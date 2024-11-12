House leaders call for retention of AKAP funding in 2025 budget

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Sunday called for the retention of the Ayuda Para sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP) in the 2025 national budget, stressing its crucial support for low-income Filipino families.

In a news release, House Deputy Majority Leader Jude Acidre, House Assistant Majority Leaders Zia Alonto Adiong and Jil Bongalon, and Cagayan de Oro 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan all expressed reservations with the decision of the Senate Finance Committee to reallocate AKAP's P39-billion budget to other Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) programs.

Acidre underscored AKAP's impact on families struggling to meet basic needs.

“Kita ho natin na ‘yung kaunting halaga eh malaking ginhawa sa ating mga kababayan lalung-lalo na ‘yung mga nasa sakto lang ‘yung kinikita. ‘Yun naman din on the macro, nakita natin the stronger purchasing power ng ating nasa laylayan eh nakatulong din sa pagpapasigla ng ating mga lokal na ekonomiya (We see that even a small amount brings great relief to our fellow citizens, especially those who are barely getting by. On the macro level, we also saw that the stronger purchasing power of those in the fringes of society helped in revitalizing our local economies),” Acidre said.

Bongalon said AKAP supports those earning less than PHP21,000 per month, an "often-overlooked" sector that struggles to make ends meet despite employment.

He stressed that AKAP serve as a lifeline for wage earners classified as “near poor,” providing them with a crucial buffer amid economic shocks.

"Sa amin sa Bicol Region, malaking bagay ‘yung financial assistance na natanggap nila bago ang Bagyong Kristine. Hindi sila basta-basta na lamang magdedepende sa mga (For us in the Bicol Region, the financial assistance they received before Severe Tropical Storm Kristine was a big deal. They didn't just have to rely on) relief operations,” Bongalon said.

Adiong said AKAP embodies the goals of the Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) initiative to bring government services closer to the people.

“AKAP is one of the main services na dire-diretso po na-ibibigay sa ating mga (that is directly provided to our) indigent and qualified beneficiaries,” Adiong said.

Suan added that AKAP is data-driven, assisting low-income earners who constitute a substantial portion of the population.

“Iyong AKAP kasi hindi naman siya whimsical or arbitrary. Based on data siya at ang mga binibigyan ay (AKAP is not whimsical or arbitrary. It is based on data, and it is distributed to) low-income earners,” Suan said.

Bongalon stressed the need to prevent further cuts to social services, arguing that it is one of the efficient ways to provide relief and help alleviate poverty.

As the bicameral conference committee prepares to reconcile the budget versions, the House leaders reaffirmed their commitment to protecting AKAP funding.

“This is a crucial aid for those who are most vulnerable to economic shocks. They deserve our support,” Bongalon said. (PNA)