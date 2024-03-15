Houses of 39 families in Barangay Singcang-Airport set to be demolished

A total of 39 families living at the Old Airport Runway in Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City were given until April 30 to voluntarily demolish their houses, Barangay Singcang-Airport Captain Caesar Distrito said Thursday, March 14.

Distrito said the area was already purchased by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and they will develop the area.

“There’s already an agreement that they will be living there until April 30, maximum, and the financial assistance will be given to them by the first week of April,” he said.

He added the affected families will receive P25,000 from SM Prime and another financial assistance from the city government.

Distrito noted that SM Prime already applied for the fencing of the 20-hectare area.

He said the SM Prime is set to present their plans to the barangay as well as to the City Mayor’s Office.

He said the city also offered a relocation site for the affected families, but most of them preferred to stay in Barangay Singcang-Airport.*