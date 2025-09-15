Ibay awards medal to wounded Bacolod City cop

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director, Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay, conferred the Philippine National Police (PNP) Wounded Personnel Medal (Medalya ng Papuri) on Police Staff Sergeant Mark Loui Soriba of the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) Police Station 7.

Soriba was recognized for his “unwavering bravery” and “steadfast dedication" at Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City, on September 14, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said Soriba was seriously injured during a buy-bust on Pana-ad Access Road, Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City, on September 11, 2025, when a black sedan accidentally hit a tricycle involved in the operation.

She said Soriba’s companion, as well as the suspect, also sustained minor injuries.

Investigation showed that the sedan driver had no connection with the subject of the buy-bust operation.

Malong said they had already filed charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property against the driver, who has since posted bail.

Despite encountering life-threatening circumstances in the course of police operations, she said the officer remained steadfast and unwavering in the performance of his duty.

“He exemplified the highest ideals of courage, resilience, and selfless service, serving as a living testament to the core values upheld by the Philippine National Police (PNP),” Malong said.

Malong added that this recognition stands as a tribute to the heroism of the wounded officer and a reaffirmation of the PNP’s unwavering commitment to service, honor, and justice.

“His courage and dedication bring pride to his family and the entire organization, serving as a lasting reminder of the sacrifices made by those who bravely serve and protect our communities,” Malong said. (MAP)