Ibay distributes aid to La Castellana evacuees

BRIGADIER General Arnold Thomas Ibay, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director, distributed assistance to evacuees at Don Generoso M. Villanueva Elementary School, Barangay Sag-ang, La Castellana, Negros Occidental, on November 29, 2025.

Ibay, who personally distributed five kilograms of rice to each evacuee, along with snacks and slippers for children, said the initiative reflected the PRO-NIR’s commitment to extend compassion and solidarity to families affected by recent events, showing that the police regional stands firmly beside communities in times of need.

Ibay's presence highlighted that PRO-NIR’s mission extends beyond policing, serving as a steadfast partner dedicated to uplifting, comforting, and supporting residents during challenging times.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said that through this initiative, PRO-NIR director exemplified empathetic leadership, strengthened community bonds, and brought renewed hope and inspiration to those affected.

"This outreach activity reaffirms PRO-NIR’s unwavering dedication to public service, demonstrating that its commitment goes beyond maintaining peace and order to actively supporting communities in times of need," Malong said.

By standing shoulder to shoulder with residents, she said PRO-NIR assured that families facing hardship receive not only material assistance but also encouragement, hope, and a sense of security.

"Through initiatives like this, the PRO-NIR continues to be a steadfast partner in recovery and rebuilding, fostering stronger community ties and inspiring resilience," she added.

Malong said the PRO-NIR remains resolute in its mission to uplift, protect, and stand with the people of Negros Island Region, especially during moments of challenge and uncertainty. (MAP)