Ibay orders firearms inspection of personnel

POLICE Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered the comprehensive accounting and inspection of issued firearms of its personnel.

Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, PRO-NIR Public Information Office chief, said the inspection was conducted on February 10, 2026, to ensure that each firearm remains in the possession of its assigned officer and is fully accounted for.

She said the activity highlights PRO-NIR’s commitment to operational readiness, strict accountability, and public safety, reinforcing the integrity and reliability of the regional police force.

Malong noted that the inspection involved a thorough verification of serial numbers and stenciled markings on all issued firearms to ensure proper documentation and compliance with regulations, while also confirming their serviceability and operational readiness.

"All personnel actively participated, demonstrating discipline, accountability, and responsible firearm handling, while reinforcing safeguards against loss, misuse, or unauthorized possession, thereby strengthening the integrity, reliability, and readiness of the regional police force," Malong said.

She added that proper accounting, maintenance, and verification of issued firearms are vital components of effective law enforcement.

"Ensuring that all firearms are accurately logged, fully functional, and in the possession of the rightful personnel enhances the force’s readiness and ability to respond swiftly and efficiently to any situation, thereby safeguarding public safety and reinforcing operational integrity," she said.

Malong disclosed that the activity reflects PRO-NIR’s ongoing efforts to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, discipline, and accountability, while enhancing the operational readiness of its personnel in fulfilling their mandate to serve and protect the public. (MAP)