Ibay orders Negros police to monitor, assess after Cebu quake

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay ordered all police units across Negros Island to conduct monitoring and situation assessments in coordination with local government units, the Bureau of Fire Protection, and Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to ensure public safety and check for possible damage or casualties.

“On behalf of the PRO-NIR, I express our deepest concern for the safety and well-being of everyone following the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck at 9:43 p.m. on September 30, 2025,” Ibay said.

He said at present, there are no major reports of damage or loss of life.

“However, our personnel remain on full alert to provide assistance and maintain peace and order in case of aftershocks or related incidents,” Ibay said.

Ibay urged the public to remain vigilant, prioritize safety, and follow advisories from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, and their local disaster offices.

“Let us all respond with calm, discipline, and readiness,” Ibay said.

He added that PRO-NIR remains committed to protecting the people of Negros Island, safeguarding lives and property, and extending immediate assistance whenever needed. (MAP)