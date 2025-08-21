Ibay orders police units to ensure public safety during rainy season

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Regional Director Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay has ordered all police units across NIR to be ready for the deployment of personnel to ensure public safety and security during the rainy season.

Ibay said that recognizing the risks posed by heavy rains, flooding, and landslides, they are now closely coordinating with local government units, specifically the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils, and partner agencies.

He added that police chiefs were also directed to ensure that rescue equipment, mobility assets, and communication systems are fully functional.

“To ensure everything is in place, an inspection and inventory of search and rescue equipment was conducted,” he said.

Ibay noted that contingency plans are in place for flood-prone and landslide-vulnerable areas in the NIR to guarantee quick response and assistance.

“We call on the public to work hand-in-hand with authorities during this season,” Ibay said.

He added that by heeding warnings, reporting emergencies through 911 or local hotlines, and practicing safety measures, the public can help reduce the risks posed by severe weather.

Meanwhile, in Bacolod City on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, Barangay Singcang-Airport was affected by flooding due to heavy rains.

Councilor Caesar Distrito, a former village chief of Barangay Singcang-Airport, said some puroks in the barangay were affected by flooding Wednesday afternoon.

He said the water rose to knee level in several areas, including Purok Mars, due to a combination of heavy rainfall, high tides, and the overflowing of the Lupit and Magsungay Rivers.

Distrito also said that both rivers are now shallow and filled with silt, sludge, and garbage. Because of this, he plans to recommend to Mayor Greg Gasataya the conduct of dredging operations in the affected rivers.

Distrito also expressed hope for the implementation of the proposed floodgates project of Congressman Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to help address flooding in Bacolod City. (MAP)