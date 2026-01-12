Ibay reminds PNP personnel to uphold ethical standards

POLICE Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) director Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay reminded all Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel to strictly adhere to Section 3.1 of the PNP Ethical Doctrine, which mandates the highest standards of morality, decency, and professionalism among police officers.

This followed the involvement of police officers in a shooting incident in Negros Oriental on January 9, 2026.

Ibay said police officers are held to higher ethical standards because of the authority and trust vested in them by the public.

He said conduct, whether on or off duty, that compromises integrity, discipline, and professionalism will not be tolerated.

Section 3.1 of the PNP Ethical Doctrine states that PNP members shall set good examples for others to follow and, at no time during their service, shall they be involved in, patronize, or tolerate houses of ill repute, illegal gambling dens, or other establishments devoted to vice, unless on official duty, within their areas of responsibility.

Ibay stressed that ethical accountability goes hand in hand with legal accountability and that strict observance of the PNP Ethical Doctrine is essential in preventing incidents that endanger lives and erode public trust.

Ibay reiterated the PNP’s firm commitment to upholding ethical policing, accountability, and the rule of law, and directed all unit commanders to ensure that this reminder is clearly communicated to their personnel and strictly enforced within their respective areas of responsibility. (MAP)