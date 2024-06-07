IBP and Army collaborate to enhance knowledge on evidence preservation

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines - Negros Occidental Chapter officers led by its Chapter President Atty. Gerry Llena paid a courtesy visit to the officers of the Philippine Army 303rd Brigade in Minoyan, Murcia on June 5, 2024.

Brigade Commander Army Gen. Orlando Edralin, Col. Alfredo San Agustin, Col. Victor Llapitan, Lt. Florencio, and other army officers and gentlemen of the 303rd Brigade welcomed their presence at the 303rd Brigade.

This is another collaboration, along with the Provincial Prosecutor Hermes Ariño, Fiscal Gabihan, and Fiscal Apsay regarding the proposed conduct of a lecture seminar for law enforcement, evidence preservation, and other relevant topics.

“To them, we say thank you for opening up your camp to us,” said Atty. Llena. Serviam! (I will serve).

On the other hand, Col. Edralin took over as Commander of the 303rd in January 2024 and replaced Col. Michael Samson who acted as the Acting 303rd Brigade Commander for more than a month only. Col. Edralin’s former assignment was at the 301st Brigade as its Deputy Brigade Commander.