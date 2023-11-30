IBP Neg. Occ. Chapter attends 8th MCLE Compliance

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines Negros Occidental Chapter officers and members attend the 4-day 8th Compliance of the Mandatory Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) held at L' Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on November 29, 2023.

Atty. Gerry Llena, IBP Negros Occidental Chapter President and his fellow officers organized this 4-day MCLE to ensure that throughout their

career, they keep abreast with the law and jurisprudence, maintain the

ethics of the profession and enhance the standards of the practice of law.

Atty. Romuald Cinco Padilla who serves as Chief of Staff of the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairperson, Director of the Human Resource and Administrative Department of the SEC, Officer-in-Charge of the Enforcement and Investor Protection Department of the SEC, and currently as the General Counsel of the SEC served as the Resource Person of the Commercial and Business Laws (Law Reforms in Specific Areas of Law) on the 1st day of the MCLE.

Other resource persons include Atty. Jay Patrick Santiago who spoke about Understanding Arbitration Agreements (Alternative Dispute Resolution); Dean Raymundo T. Pandan, Jr. on The Law and Literature (Legal Writing and Oral Advocacy and Atty. Rhodora P. Lo, on Privacy Rights (Whatever is left of them) in the Digital Age: A Review of Laws and Jurisprudence Protecting and Regulating Privacy Rights in the Digital Age (MCLE Prescribed Subject).

On day 2, the lecturers are Atty. Rhodora P. Lo on Privacy Rights (Whatever is left of them) in the Digital Age: A review of Laws and Jurisprudence Protecting and Regulating Privacy Rights in the Digital Age (MCLE Prescribed Subject); Hon. Justice Francis H. Jardeleza (Ref) on the

Essential Highlights on Arbitral Clauses & Enforcement of Arbitral Awards (Alternative Dispute Resolution); Dean Jose Manuel I. Diokno ESQ on the Important Tips in Honing Trial and Pre-Trial Skills (Trial and Pre-Trial Skills).

On day 3, Dean Cecilio D. Duka Ed.D, will speak about the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability in Modern Times

(Legal Ethics); Atty. Andre C. Palacios LLM will speak about the

International Law Solutions to Philippine Law Problems: A-7 Step process (International Law/International Conventions) and Atty. Eduardo T. Reyes III on the Updates on Land Law: The Law on Registration of Real Property under the Public Act and Property Registration Decree (MCLE Prescribed Subject) and Updates in Civil Procedure: Jurisdiction (Substantive and Procedural Law).

On day 4, Atty. Eduardo T. Reyes III will speak about the Updates in Civil Procedure: Preliminary Matters on Appeal (Substantive and Procedural Law); Judge Elijo Sharon R. Herrera -Billones E-Lawyering: The Practice of Low & the Internet (Legal Ethics) and Updates and Jurisprudence about Family Court Cases (Substantive and Procedural Law) and Judge Fernand A. Castro on the Salient Amendments under the 2019 Revised Rules of Evidence and its effects on Criminal Procedure; and Rules of Expedited Procedures in the First Level Courts (Substantive and Procedural Law).

Moreover, Atty. Gerry Llena, IBP Negros Occidental Chapter President said,

"Lawyering is a continuing learning process. Lawyers never stop learning. That’s why it is not just a practice of the profession but mandated by law that we need to continue learning because the law is highly dynamic. Therefore, consistent with that kind of initiative and mandate, we need to learn every so often as lawyers are needed by society in various settings and scenarios. One can become adviser in corporate matters and in fact, our first topic is about the Revised Corporation Code which has a lot of other changes in the corporate world we find it imperative to introduce kinds of changes in the lawyers especially here in Bacolod City and Province.

For the first time, we have a record number of attendees where we have 198 participants in the MCLE. This is 36 units and it’s like going back to Law School. In a semester, it's 18 units for one to have effective learning. This MCLE compliance would expire in 2028. It does not mean that we don't need to wait for 2028 to learn some more. We offer this every year.

The IBP Negros Occidental Chapter organized this 8th MCLE.

The IBP Negros Occidental Chapter is one of the Super Chapters for having 1,329 members and going some more as this coming December 5 or 7, another batch of new lawyers will come in with the coming out of the result of the Bar Exams.

He thanked those who attended the 8th MCLE to comply with the mandate of the Supreme Court.*