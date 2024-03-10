IBP-Negros Occidental welcomes new lawyers

New lawyers who graduated from the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos Bacolod and the University of St. La Salle Bacolod took their oath of membership to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines- Negros Occidental Chapter in rites held at Roy's Hotel and Convention Center in Barangay Pahanocoy, Bacolod City on March 9.

Supreme Court Associate Justice, the Honorable Justice Amy Lazaro-Javier, graced the induction ceremony.

The inductees were the successful bar examinees of the 2023 Supreme Court-led Bar Examinations.

Justice Lazaro-Javier imparted valuable advice to the new lawyers, encouraging them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity in their legal practice.

She also instilled in them to serve their clients and the courts to be worth their salt being the future shakers and movers of the country.

She said The Hernando Inc. Bar's successful inductees have just begun the practice of law which is an endless and lifetime pursuit of knowledge.

"My golden advice to all of you is to be lawyers worthy of your salt. Invest in your training. Look around you. Choose a good role model and mentor to imitate who will devote part of his or her in molding you. Whether from the excellent and seasoned lawyers of the IBP Negros Occidental Chapter or somewhere else. Good hard training is what you need for the next five years or so. Do not be afraid to experience it all.

“The good and the bad. And learn from everything. Do not be disheartened when things seem difficult. Training ought to be difficult or it is not training at all. I promise you this is an investment whose sweet fruits you will surely enjoy one day in the future. I tell you, to be a lawyer worth and to be worthy of the privilege of your membership in the bar. You have to experience sleepless nights and anxiety. You have to experience it all. And if you say the law is easy, you're not being trained properly. That is one sure route to being just a lawyer and nothing more.”

She also lauded them for dressing well during the event and also when they appear in court as she would and others readily catch the attention of judges in a good way because lawyers are first seen before they are heard.

“So when you see that you are pleasing to the eyes, we would like to hear from you. And you know, when you dress up properly, you will also feel empowered. A good life begins with good looks. You have to believe that. When you look good when you appear in court, you make the Judge also feel respected.

“You prepared for that hearing and as a Judge, we know that. We also know those who just come without being dressed properly and we don't say it but we hate it. And it's not good for that lawyer because everything just begins with respect and respect begins with how you present yourself,”she said.

She added that pursuing their career should not be at the expense of self-care and self-love. They stand side by side and should be pursued together. One did not exclude another no matter how hectic your schedule may be. Do not let go of yourself. Always dress to impress. Believe me when I say look good to feel good. And feel good to do good.

“Remember that you will encounter people who have problems. You are lawyers because there are people who have problems. So don't add to their problems by looking not so good. There is no bad hair for lawyers because our ethics requires us to look good all the time. Even when we sleep you would have known when the emergency will come."

She congratulated them and wished them well in serving the legal profession.*