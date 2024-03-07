IECEP-NOC, PESO host job fair & professional upgrading caravan

The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines, Inc. - Negros Occidental Chapter (IECEP- NOC) collaborated with the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Negros Occidental, rand Ayala Malls Capitol Central - Bacolod, to host the much-anticipated Job Fair and Professional Upgrading Caravan 2024.

The event held on March 3, 2024, began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a declaration of event open by IECEP-NOC Governor Engr. Lea Joy Hiponia.

The participants are welcomed by Engr. Mark Jefel Plaza in his opening remarks.

This was followed by an inspirational message from PESO Officer Sharon Juance, who drew wisdom from Confucius, urging job applicants to "Choose a job you love, and you will never have to work a day in your life."

The job fair starts simultaneous to the program for professional upgrading.

Two keynote speakers were invited for the said event in the persons of Dr. Manuel Uy and Engr. Christopher Faciolan.

Dr. Uy talks about the processes and the salient points in applying of PECE while Engr. Faciolan talked about his experiences from preparation of documents, to interviews and to finally become PECE.

Little talks and inspirational messages were given also by past governors Engr. Glenn Ang and Engr. Raymond Ledesma and a member Engr. Khrieza Joy Nanta.

This was followed by mentoring session of all aspiring applicants with the mentors for PECE application.*