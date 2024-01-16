Iloilo City Hall goes green, adopts solar power

ILOILO CITY – The city government has tapped solar power to supply at least one-third of its around 200 kilowatts daily demand.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas on Monday said the use of solar power could help lessen the city government’s expenses on electricity.

The local government also intends to apply for the net metering program with the More Electric and Power Corporation (MORE Power) for the excess supply, especially on Saturdays and Sundays.

The installation of the 134 solar panels was completed over the weekend and will already start operations within the week.

“This will be a big help in terms of consumption and at the same time, we will be doing green projects in the city,” said engineer James Macairang of the City Engineer’s Office during a site tour of the project on Monday.

The city government stands to save around PHP96,000 every month, not to mention the result of the net metering.

Treñas said solar power will be also installed at the legislative building upon completion of the project.

The city government’s two dialysis centers and the Esplanade currently are utilizing solar energy.

He said more public schools in the city will be adopting the use of solar power. The city’s biggest national high school is already using solar. (PNA)