Ilongga belle stuns in 48th Consular Ball

The 48th Consular Ball spearheaded by Consul to Monaco Fortune Ledesma was held at the Grand Ballroom, Grand Hyatt, Bonifacio Global City on December 2.

Ambassadors and Consul Heads led by Head of the Consular Corps Jesus Pineda with representatives coming from different countries, other dignitaries, and esteemed guests graced the said meaningful event.

Ilongga Lovelyn Segovia was among those guests to attend the annual gathering.

She shared that the 48th Consular Ball is a yearly event where Ambassadors from different countries and Consuls celebrate. It seeks to promote acquaintanceship, fellowship, and camaraderie among nations' representatives and other guests who equally share the diplomatic and charitable missions of the Consulates.

Aside from promoting friendships, it also upholds the value of charity wherein charitable funds are generated for the Corps’ social development projects and advocacies that trickle down to scholarship programs and partnerships with various government agencies and institutions that promote the common good.

During the fellowship, the attendees part took a variety of food and exquisite wines and enjoyed the raffle trip to Europe, Hongkong, and elsewhere, sole iPhones, televisions, and a lot of gift certificates.*