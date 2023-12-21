‘IMBALANCE OF SUPPLY, DEMAND’ | Any sugar importation should be put on hold, Lacson says

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Wednesday, December 20, that any future importation of sugar should be put on hold and that government should find ways to withdraw excess inventory of sugar to address the continuing plunge of prices of domestic sugar.

Lacson called the situation "an imbalance of supply and demand."

Various sugar groups in the country have reiterated their call for government intervention, and a united action to address urgent critical issues faced by the industry.

Sugar farmers have blamed sugar importation for the low prices of sugar, with prevailing prices between P2,300 to P2,400 per 50-kilo bag, which is below their expected price level of P3,200 that would provide a comfortable profit margin for sugar producers and small farmers.

As to suggestions by some stakeholders that the national government buys directly from sugar farmers, Lacson opined "where will the government get the funding to buy sugar at a certain price."

He added that he has no inside information on what the traders are doing that has affected the recent millgate prices of sugar.

The governor, however, believes that the situation is a result of the importation which brought down the price.

Lacson added that he doubts that the country's sugar industry can average at P3,000 in mill gate prices.

"I hope the downward trend of the prices will stop already and start to go up," he said.

Lacson also pointed out that rising cost of fuel, trucking charges and labor makes it hard for sugar farmers to cope with the plunging farm gate price of sugar.

He fears that many sugar farmers, especially the small farmers "will be in the ‘red’ if the prices continue to go down."*