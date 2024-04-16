Imee assures Negrenses PBBM will sign NIR law

Senator Imee Marcos assured Negrenses that her brother, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., will sign the Negros Island Region law in the next few days.

Senator Marcos said in her speech at the opening of the Panaad sa Negros Festival at the Panaad Park and Stadium in Bacolod City on Monday, April 15, that the NIR law has been long overdue.

She said the issues raised by the Diocese of Dumaguete in opposing the NIR Law have been addressed already.

"It's just a formality, with the fact that the bill has already passed the House of Representatives and the Senate," Marcos said.

"I am very sure President Marcos will sign the law creating the NIR," she said.

That objection have been settled, especially concerning the

economy and culture and social fabric affiliated in Cebu, and those doubts have been laid to rest, she added.*