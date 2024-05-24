Imee still certain PBBM will sign NIR into law

Senator Imee Marcos is still certain that his brother, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., will sign the law creating the Negros Island Region (NIR).

"I am certain he will sign it but not certain when maybe it will be scheduled in a short while because there are so many bills pending for signing," the senator said.

Marcos was in Cadiz City on Thursday, May 23, and distributed a total of P7.5 million in Assistance for Individuals in Crisis Situation (Aics).

Of the total amount, P3 million was allocated for beneficiaries in Cadiz City, P3 million for Sagay City, and P1.5 million for Manapla.

Marcos said the creation of NIR requires a huge budget

that's why budget consideration is probably being undertaken now.

"I don't believe there should be a problem," Marcos said.

Marcos, meanwhile, got the support of Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante Jr. on her proposed measure for the barangay officials to be allowed six years in office without re-election.*