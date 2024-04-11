Improvement of Bacolod plaza, BCGC fountain to start this year

The City Government of Bacolod is now completing its requirement to start the improvement of the Bacolod public plaza as well as the fountain at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) this year.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they are set to submit the requirements so they can start the projects which will be funded by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza).

He said Mark Lapid, Tieza general manager, earlier announced here that the improvement of the Bacolod public plaza and the construction of a fountain at BCGC are “technically approved.”

He added that Tieza will allocate at least P300 million for the implementation of the projects in Bacolod.

The mayor also noted that they will improve the four fountains at the Bacolod public plaza, the comfort rooms, and trees.

“This is for the betterment of Bacolod City,” Benitez said.

He said the fountain at the BCGC will be improved with lights and music and they can drain the water when there’s a big event in the area like the fountain design in Singapore, the United States of America, and Europe.

The Korean-based company earlier presented its plans and design to the city officials for the improvement of the public plaza including the fountain at the BCGC.

Benitez said the Korean-based company implemented the same projects in Vigan, Baguio, among others for the rehabilitation or beautification of the public plaza.*