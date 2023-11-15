In Victorias: 49 child dev’t centers to get addt’l learning materials

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the ceremonial turnover of Supplementary Instructional Materials to 49 Child Development Centers in Victorias City, Nov. 13.

The LGU turned over a total of 2,352 Supplementary Instructional Materials to 49 Child Development Centers and also distributed copies to the Learning Resource Management Section (LRMS) - Curriculum Implementation Division of the City Schools Division Office.

With the provision of appropriate reading materials, the reading proficiency of every learner in the city will be strengthened and the teachers will also be empowered to become effective educators.

The project is in line with DepEd Order No. 173, s.2019, otherwise known as “Hamon: Bawat Bata Bumabasa,” all school divisions are encouraged to intensify the advocacy campaign for reading.

City Administrator Atty. Lindolf De Castro, and City Social Welfare and Development Officer Joy Reunir, along with the daycare cluster heads and ECCD focal persons joined in the turnover.

City Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Portia Mallorca, OIC-Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Mark Anthony Tan, Chief Education Supervisor Dr. Leny Nillos, Education Program Supervisor Donnel Placer, and Divison Librarian Ma. Criselda Jomalesa also graced the event. (PR)