Inauguration of P158M modern gym, NBI Center to highlight Sinigayan Festival 2024 opening

The inauguration of a P158-million modernized city gymnasium and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Clearance Center will highlight the opening of the 28th Sinigayan Festival in Sagay City, March 15.

Sagay City’s “Festival of Many Causes” will kick-off at the City Public Plaza and will then inaugurate and bless the Sagay City Gymnasium and NBI Clearance Center which are both located at the plaza complex.

If opened, the Sagay City Gymnasium is a fully air conditioned gymnasium with 1,500 seating capacity, with wooden maple basketball court flooring.

It will feature Sports Clinic, Performer’s Holding Area, Sports Stable and Fitness Gymn, Locker with Shower, Ticket Booth, and Audio Room.

The gym can be a venue for sports, cultural activities of the City and can host medium-size meetings, conventions, and events.

The NBI Clearance Center will also be fully operational at the Sen. Miguel Zubiri Building where it will cater NBI Clearances, making it the only clearance center outside of Bacolod City in Negros Occidental.

They can cater clearance requests starting March 15.

Meanwhile, NBI Director Atty. Medardo De Lemos will be this year’s guest speaker during the opening ceremony.

Following the program at the plaza, Mayor Narciso Javelosa, Jr., Vice Mayor Leo Rafael, and 2nd District Rep. Alfredo Marañon, III, and city councilors will open the four festival villages.

These festival villages are Tali-ambong Food and Entertainment Village, Dagway Sagay Arts and Culture Village, Bugay Sagay Agro Aqua Village, and Livestock and Poultry Village.

The five-day festival from March 15 to 19 will also be highlighted with various sectoral activities, academic events, sports events, religious events with St Joseph Parish, Sinigayan Queen, the Sinigay sa Sagay Saot para sa Dunang Manggad Advocacy Festival Dance, and celebrity performances from Orange and Lemons, Yuya, Mandirigma andCup of Joe.

On March 19, Sagay Water District will sponsor Free Face Painting from three strategic places as their way of support to arts and advocacy dance of Sagay City.

This year’s theme is “A Celebration of Joy and Thanksgiving” to highlight the awards and recognitions the city has received from various national and international agencies. (PR)