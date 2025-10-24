Increase in 4Ps allocation for Bacolod urged

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)–Negros Island Region (NIR) and the DSWD secretary to increase the allocation of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries for Bacolod City starting Calendar Year 2026.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council Committee on Persons with Disability Affairs, and co-authored by Councilor Celia Flor.

Distrito said there is a need for Bacolod City’s 4Ps allocation to keep pace with the city’s population growth, migration from neighboring provinces, and the continuing socioeconomic challenges faced by low-income families.

He said they want to ensure that social protection remains responsive to Bacolod’s evolving realities.

“Bacolod is a growing city that continues to attract families from nearby towns in search of better opportunities. However, this growth also increases the number of poor and informal-sector households who need support,” he added.

Distrito stressed that increasing the 4Ps allocation will help ensure that no poor Bacolodnon child is left behind in health, nutrition, and education.

He noted that DSWD and Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data showed that Bacolod City had around 11,700 household beneficiaries as of 2022, with 3,831 households reactivated in 2023 and several others graduating each year, reflecting significant turnover within the program.

“Without periodic recalibration, the current allocation may not sufficiently cover eligible but unenrolled families,” Distrito said.

Flor said the expansion of 4Ps coverage is crucial in addressing persistent urban poverty in Bacolod’s densely populated communities.

“Urban poverty remains a pressing concern, especially in coastal and relocation areas where families continue to face underemployment, malnutrition, and limited access to education,” she said.

By increasing Bacolod’s 4Ps allocation, she added, the DSWD can directly strengthen the city’s social safety net and help uplift more families.

The councilors added that the rising cost of living and post-pandemic economic challenges have further strained poor households, making the continuation and expansion of 4Ps essential to maintaining children’s education and health compliance.

The City Council also urged the DSWD to consider Bacolod’s updated poverty data, migration trends, and ongoing program graduations in determining allocations for the next budget cycle beginning in 2026. (MAP)