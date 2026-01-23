Increase in senior citizens, PWD allowance sought

THE Bacolod City has approved a resolution urging the Department of Social Services and Development (DSSD), the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (Osca), and the Persons with Disability Affairs Office (PDAO), through Mayor Greg Gasataya, to increase the monthly allowance of the city’s Senior Citizen and PWD Association Presidents from P500 to P1,000.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Caesar Distrito, chairperson of the City Council committee on persons with disability (PWD) affairs, and co-authored by Councilor Celia Matea Flor.

Distrito said the measure highlights the critical role played by barangay-based association leaders in ensuring that government programs and services reach senior citizens and persons with disabilities efficiently.

“This is a recognition of our working presidents who serve as frontliners in the communities. They help coordinate activities, assist members with documentation and concerns, attend official meetings, and facilitate information dissemination, often using their own limited resources just to perform their duties,” he said.

He added that under the resolution, Bacolod has 74 Senior Citizen Association Presidents and 42 PWD Association Presidents, all of whom serve as key coordinators and representatives of their respective organizations at the barangay and city levels.

Flor also said the increase is timely, given the rising costs of transportation and basic commodities.

“These leaders regularly attend meetings, orientations, consultations, and official activities called by Osca, PDAO, DSSD, and other offices,” she said.

She added that the current allowance is mostly spent on transportation and incidental expenses.

Flor stressed that increasing this support will help them sustain their participation and continue serving their members effectively.

Flor said raising the allowance will strengthen community-based leadership, improve coordination between the city government and sectoral organizations, and enhance the delivery of social services for senior citizens and PWDs across Bacolod. (MAP)