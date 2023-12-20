Indonesian envoy graces Mucia’s Tinabuay fest

His Excellency Agus Widjojo, Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines, and his wife Ranny Widjojo graced the highlight of the 28th Tinabuay Festival of Murcia last December 8, the feast day of the town’s patroness, Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception.

“I am delighted to be here. Thank you very much, Mayor Gerry Rojas, for inviting me to witness your festivities. It is but proper that the Philippines and Indonesia enjoy cordial relations, because we are neighboring countries and we are familiar with each other. I am looking forward to further collaboration between officials of Murcia and the Indonesian Embassy to bring closer together the people of Murcia and the Philippines, in general, and the people of Indonesia,” Amb. Widjojo said.

Mayor Gerry Rojas and his wife Berni, with Vice Mayor Johnny Reosura and Sangguniang Bayan Members, welcomed the Indonesian ambassador and his party.

“The Municipality of Murcia is honored to have with us today the esteemed Indonesian Ambassador to the Philippines His Excellency Agus Widjojo and wife Ranny Widjojo. Thank you for taking the time to join us in our fiesta celebration. We look forward to the day when our Tinabuay dancers can visit Indonesia and present the Tinabuay Festival to the Indonesians,” said Rojas.

The mayor thanked Negros Occidental 3rd District Rep. Francisco "Kiko” Benitez, Board Member Manman Ko, Vice-Mayor Reosura and the Sannguniang Bayan Members, and especially the fiesta organizers, department heads and Punong Barangays for their all-out support which brought about the tremendous success of the 28th Tinabuay Festival.

In his message, Benitez congratulated Murcia officials for the fiesta’s success.

“Today is a day of happiness, as we all gather to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception and the Tinabuay Festival. Congratulations and thanks to Mayor Gerry Rojas, Vice-Mayor Johnny Reosura and the members of the Sangguniang Bayan for making all these festivities possible. May the spirit and blessings of Christmas be with you and with us all this season,” said Rep. Benitez.

The five-day festival kicked off on Dec. 4 with a thanksgiving mass, grand parade, opening ceremony and the launching of the Tinda-buay Trade Fair at the Public Plaza Basketball Court, where local farmers and entrepreneurs showcased their products.

Other festival activities included the 3rd Mayor Gerry M. Rojas Invitational Motocross Tournament, Bongga Diva Ramp and Talent Competition, Pahampang sa Murcia, Gift-Giving and sports events, such boxing, MMA exhibition and chess.

There were also 1st Mayor Gerry Rojas Tinabu-ay Rap Battle and the Coronation of the Reyna sang Tinabu-ay 2023. Highlighting the Tinabu-ay Festival was the Tinabu-ay Festival Street Dance and Arena Dance Competition, capped by a fireworks display and concert of “Chocolate Factory Band”, courtesy of Benitez. (PR)