inDrive unveils tricycle ride-hailing service in Bacolod

Global mobility and urban services platform, inDrive, recently unveiled its innovative tricycle ride-hailing service, set to transform tricycle mobility in Bacolod with its unique fare negotiation feature.

Recognizing the untapped potential in the market for tricycle services, inDrive has taken the initiative to bridge the mobility gap in Bacolod by providing a platform to connect drivers with passengers and simplifying the booking process for both.

With inDrive, tricycle drivers can now receive bookings via the inDrive app, eliminating the need to roam around in search of passengers, thereby reducing fuel consumption and inconvenience, as well as improving drivers' income with a regular and sustainable number of bookings.

For passengers, inDrive offers the convenience of hailing tricycles from any location in the city. Moreover, passengers have the advantage of negotiating a fair price with the driver. This transparency fosters trust and encourages mutually beneficial transactions.

"In Bacolod, we saw an opportunity to serve the community better by offering a reliable and efficient solution for tricycle mobility," said Afanasii Petrov, Business Development Manager of inDrive.

"Our goal is to bring convenience to both passengers and tricycle drivers, enhancing their daily lives and ensuring their safety while travelling."

Safety is paramount for inDrive. Each ride is recorded and monitored, which helps reduce the risk of incidents during trips.

The inDrive app also allows passengers and drivers to view each other's ratings and number of trips, enabling more informed decisions when choosing to travel with one another.

Through a dedicated in-app support function, passengers can get assistance to reclaim any items accidentally left behind.

"inDrive has met with representatives from several tricycle drivers associations to introduce our app, demonstrating our commitment to developing a ride-hailing tricycle business in Bacolod. This initiative also supports the local government's efforts to regulate tricycle operations by motivating unlicensed drivers to join associations and attain accreditation."

To become a tricycle driver with inDrive, applicants must meet specific requirements to ensure safety and compliance. These requirements include possessing a valid Land Transportation Office (LTO) Driver's License, obtaining a Motorized Tricycle Operator's Permit (MTOP) as mandated by local regulations, and having access to a registered tricycle unit.

These prerequisites ensure that drivers are qualified and equipped to provide reliable and secure tricycle services to passengers.

To date, over 300 drivers have joined inDrive, and the platform is dedicated to expanding the driver network with ongoing training sessions, Q&A meetings, and motivational programs.

Additionally, the platform’s current incentive campaign on inDrive’s Facebook platform, offering rewards such as rice and gas vouchers, have already inspired and celebrated the first group of successful drivers.

Afanasii added: "In our commitment to both passengers and drivers, we currently offer our service for free," explained Petrov.

"We intend to introduce a service fee structure for drivers only after we have established a substantial market share and created a sustainable business generating a consistent volume of daily rides." (PR)