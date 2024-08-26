InLife is one of the best companies to work for in Asia for the second year in a row

Insular Life (InLife), the country’s first and largest Filipino life insurance company, is one of the best companies to work for in Asia.

During the recently held HR Asia Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony, InLife was recognized as among the recipients of the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia for the second consecutive year. InLife also received the Most Caring Company Award. These awards laud InLife’s organizational culture and leadership, and employees’ engagement and commitment.

InLife also received the Silver Award for the Best HR Team and Bronze Award for Excellence in Workplace Wellbeing from another regional awards program, the HR Excellence Awards. These awards laud the HR Team’s overall performance and InLife’s employee wellbeing programs.

InLife also ranked among HR Excellence Awards’ finalists in Corporate Wellness, Learning and Development, and HR Communication Strategy categories.

InLife President and CEO Raoul E. Littaua said the awards highlight the company’s commitment to excellence in the workplace.

“Engagement can only happen if people believe that they are valued, and that their efforts make a meaningful contribution. I thank all InLifers for taking care of each other. It is this deep sense of community, so embedded in our culture that enables us to take care of our customers and deliver on our promise of A Lifetime for Good to Filipinos.”

About The Insular Life Assurance Company, Ltd.

Insular Life (InLife) is the first and largest Filipino life insurance company in the country with over 113 years of uninterrupted service. We apply over a hundred years of experience in financial protection, risk management, savings, and investment to help you make confident decisions for you and your loved ones.

Our policyholders can be assured of being protected by a company that has an asset base of over P147 billion and net worth of P50.2 billion. We have a nationwide presence through our 56 offices all over the country, and an expanded digital footprint to serve our customers, wherever and whenever they want. Our success is anchored on the well-being and security of our policyholders and beneficiaries, employees and financial advisors, partner companies and institutions, and host communities as we exist to offer A Lifetime for Good for everyone. For more information, visit www.insularlife.com.ph.

For Media Inquiries:

Karen L. Plata

klplata@insular.com.ph

