Installation of street lights along Araneta Avenue asked

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution requesting the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-Bacolod and City Engineering Office (CEO) to provide and install additional street lights, road markings, and early warning devices along Araneta Avenue Road, Bacolod City to prevent road accidents.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council’s committee on energy and public utilities.

Puentevella said the Araneta Avenue Road is a vital road that connects Barangay Tangub, Barangay Pahanocoy, and Barangay Sum-ag, and a vital access going from Bacolod and Bago City.

“The same area is densely populated, which requires proper road markings, street lights, and other early warning devices,” he said.

He added numerous fatal road accidents had occurred in the said area involving pedestrians and motorists due to inadequate street lights and other early warning devices.

Puentevella noted that Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991 provides that the Local Government Unit shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare.

“There is a need to provide and install additional street lights, road markings, and early devices in the Araneta Avenue Road to prevent road accidents,” Puentevella said. /MAP.