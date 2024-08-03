Institution vs. Innovation in Kabankalan City in 2025

Kabankalan City Mayor Benjie Miranda said it will be a battle between Institution versus Innovation in Kabankalan City in the coming 2025 elections.

Miranda also confirmed that his wife Divina will be his running mate in the coming election under Partido Federal Ng Pilipinas.

"It would make a difference with our tandem as we belong to one party and we sleep in one bed at night," Miranda said.

His wife he said is qualified to serve as she has been an English Teacher and is up for promotion to Master Teacher. She is also the president of the Teacher's League in the whole Kabankalan City.

" Majority of the masses are with us," he added.

"The Zayco's have ruled the city for more than three decades and they have done their best. My goal is to improve the city through innovation and digitalization," Miranda added.

He also said that there have been precedents of the husband and wife tandem in some other localities.

Former Kabankalan City Mayor Isidro Zayco is reportedly making a comeback in the city in tandem with incumbent Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco in the 2025 elections.

Meanwhile, Miranda said the completion of Kabankalan City Airport needs an additional budget of P855 million for it to be operational.

He said that he has met with DOT Secretary Jaime Bautista about the airport and that he emphasized the completion of the airport with tower, terminal building, and other facilities.

The city government allocated P10 million and an additional P40 million this year for the perimeter fence. (TDE)